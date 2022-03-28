Empty Samuel Smith’s pubs could house Ukrainian refugees – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WONDER if the idea of forcing companies such as Samuel Smith’s to open up their many empty pubs to refugees and the homeless is something the Government could intervene with.

There are empty commercial shops as well, but the pubs, in particular, are always large buildings, with rooms above, kitchen areas and coal fires. They are in towns near shops, transport links and schools.

Pubs and other companies received furloughing money during Covid. Surely the Government could think of a way to make it worth it for empty pubs to reopen as they are offering the public £350 a month to take refugees from Ukraine.

Could refugees from Ukraine be housed in empty pubs?

Harrogate Council recently got involved in the unsightly empty premises on Knaresborough High Street which are now refurbished.

If landlords can’t, or won’t maintain their properties and put tenants in, then perhaps compulsory orders should be put in place for them to be used for the good of others.

From: Alan Machin, Doncaster.

RASHMI Dube praised the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky (The Yorkshire Post, March 24). I do wish people would do their research into Zelensky and Ukraine, and they might perhaps come to a different conclusion. Zelensky has been foolishly led on by the West and Nato into believing Ukraine could be admitted into Nato.

All three are not so stupid as to think this would not upset his neighbour; what they failed to anticipate was the brutal response from Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin.

From: Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe, York.

I AM beginning to feel ashamed of Nato. I realise that Ukraine is not a member of Nato, but I am feeling ashamed of Nato’s impotent reaction to mass slaughter in Europe. Why is the appalling war-criminal President Vladimir Putin allowed to totally dictate the agenda? He just runs rings round the free world.

Nato must use honest communication to the Russian people – as a major weapon – as they are all brainwashed with propaganda and believe the Kremlin’s lies.