Encouraging integration and the use of the English language is not racist - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

What an excellent article in The Yorkshire Post (September 12) by Dame Jasvinder Sanghera headed ‘An honest conversation needed about integration’. Indeed, it is something that should be required reading for all those in positions of power at all sorts of levels.

Certain issues were rightly highlighted, the first of which was a sentencing judge in 2012 pointedly remarking to the offenders "You chose to bring up your family in Warrington but, although you live in Warrington, your social and cultural attitudes were those of rural Pakistan, which you imposed on your children”.

This lack of desire to integrate is, to some degree, still around today, and the worry is that it will continue through future generations if not properly addressed. It must not be seen as racist to encourage this integration. It is not.

The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Dame Louise Casey Review in 2016 highlighted various matters that needed addressing, in particular enhanced youth social interaction, support for women breaking free from regressive cultural confines, and intensified encouragement of the English language.

This last point is vital if successful integration is to be achieved. Far too many in these parts still do not speak English as a first language despite being born here. This has to change.

It is a hugely important matter, and it is time for all sides to come together and thrash out what needs to be done to achieve the objectives outlined in the Casey Review.