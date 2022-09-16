Energy policy shows the Tories are still a party for the rich – Yorkshire Post Letters

Although she has only had the job for a few weeks, the new Prime Minister is clearly sticking to the Tory motto ‘Of the rich, by the rich, for the rich’.

Rather than capping the profits of the energy companies, the system the government is planning to adopt to help families and businesses with their energy bills is focused on ensuring that the energy companies and their (rich) shareholders continue to make excessive profits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the government chooses to support families and businesses financially, it will simply be a back-door way of giving taxpayers money (public funds) to private individuals - the shareholders.

Energy prices have shot up in recent months. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire