Enough is enough, time for the Prime Minister to step down - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time for a leadership reshuffle, but who would be in line for the top job, is there a realistic alternative to Sir Keir Starmer? Would another person want to sort out his mess?

Bad decision after bad decision, U-turn after U-turn, backing down under pressure from unions and backbenchers, accepting gifts for himself and his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deputy prime minister, now resigned, a very ineffective home secretary, now foreign secretary, a cabinet made up of ministers without any business acumen, including the chancellor.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a press conference. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

After all the years in opposition and fighting a general election with the slogan, for change, it most certainly is not change for the better.

We, the electorate, were promised £300 off our utility bills, the only change there has been is more expensive bills. We were told we will look after the pensioners. They removed the winter fuel payment for 11 million pensioners, later reinstated to some, but still they missed a year.

‘We will smash the gangs’, another worthless slogan, more boats than ever crossing the channel, hundreds of millions of pounds paid to France for nothing in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor judgement, Mandelson a prime example, three times dismissed from high office, once should have been enough.

Farmers, pensioners, businesses, fishermen and a large part of the electorate up in arms. Immigration, the cost of living crisis, inflation, growth all stagnating,

Time to go prime minister, the backbenches are calling, you must leave forthwith before you cause any more damage to the country, enough is enough.

It's time to call an early general election, you've had your chance and well and truly fluffed the lines.