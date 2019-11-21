EU ‘more desperate’ for Brexit deal over trade than UK - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Michael O’Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

JAMES Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, November 18) clearly agrees with Angela Merkel, whom he lauds.

Boris Johnson initially promised to lead Britain out of the EU by October 31 - a deadline that he missed before calling a general election.

Does he agree with her in her call for a United States Of Europe? She said: “My vision is political union because Europe has to follow its own path. We need to get closer, step by step, in all policy areas.” She added that “in the course of a long process we will transfer more powers to the Commission which will then work as a European government”.

Could a call for total submission be more clear?

From: Mr R Douglass, Woodseats, Sheffield.

Brexit remains a key general election issue.

IT is worth noting that the EU, who adamantly refused to renegotiate for ages, when confronted with a deadline, suddenly turned around and discussed renegotiating.

It occurs to me that they are probably more desperate (for any bits that they might be able to tear off) than we are. Without a deal, they would be forced to trade fairly without taking any advantages that they want.

It is my opinion that you cannot make a deal with a bully (someone who ‘appears’ to have all the power or influence). What we should be doing is taking back our sovereignty ‘absolute’, only then can we possibly be in a reasonable position to come to mutually beneficial trade agreements.

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

WHAT is the point of spending millions of pounds on a second Brexit referendum where the alternatives responses end up with the same result – Remain?

Labour’s proposals are Remain, or vote for a watered-down version of Brexit, as set out in Tim Hunter’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, November 15), whereby the UK will remain in the single market and the customs union, denying the UK of any of the advantages we want from Brexit.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

I SEE that Asda is blaming Brexit for its fall in profits (The Yorkshire Post, November 15). Interesting.

Many of my discussion group have stopped shopping at Asda because they hated it being taken over by Walmart and, in the final straw, management imposing draconian conditions on its workforce if they wish to continue to work there.

Brexit has become the whipping boy for all business failings when, in reality, many other factors are in play.