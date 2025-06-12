EU 'reset' should just be the beginning of undoing Brexit headaches: Yorkshire Post Letters

Peter Packham, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst we do not believe Keir Starmer’s “reset” of the UK’s relationship with the European Union goes far enough, Leeds for Europe cautiously welcomes the deal.

Whilst the reset does not bring the benefits of joining the single market and customs union, it does reduce some of the barriers Brexit erected - and gives hope that some of the damage it has wrought can be mitigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trade magazine Food Manufacture is hopeful that the reduction in Brexit red tape will help increase UK exports to the EU, which had fallen by 21 per cent since Brexit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on during at a reception for UK and EU businesses in Downing Street, London. Picture: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

Those queues at European passport control will be a thing of the past because British passport holders will be able to use European e-gates.

A youth mobility scheme will bring back opportunities for our young people to live and work in Europe again. ABTA have welcomed this commitment reporting that the number of British young people working in roles like travel reps in Europe has fallen by 70 per cent since Brexit.

Linking the UK and EU emissions trading schemes could save British businesses hundreds of millions of pounds in carbon taxes and - if agreement can be reached for the UK to participate in the EU internal electricity market - our energy prices will reduce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The formation of the Security and Defence Partnership allows the UK defence industry to participate in the EU’s plan for a £150 billion defence fund …safeguarding thousands of jobs in the British defence industry.

Tech industries will benefit from a new UK and EU collaboration on AI to help keep Britain and the EU competitive in this new technology.

Just some of the positives. But Keir Starmer needs to build on this reset and move closer to Europe to minimise the impact of Brexit. This should be seen as a beginning.

But what of the people who still think Brexit is a good idea? They have screamed “Betrayal”, they have claimed that 80 million Europeans will come to this country under a youth mobility scheme and they have vowed to scrap the deal if they get to power. Nothing positive, no solutions.