European rail journeys put chaos of UK trains to shame: Yorkshire Post Letters

Susan Abbott, Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have just returned from a visit to Germany via Eurostar. I have used this service three times now as I don't particularly want to fly anymore and there are now no direct flights from Leeds/Bradford airport to Germany. This was a good service with flights to Duesseldorf or Cologne only taking about one hour and 15 minutes and was always full. Why it no longer exists beats me.

Anyway back to the good service on Eurostar from London via Brussels to Cologne. Every train was on time, was comfortable and had buffet service available. Not so the trains from and to Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early morning train on the day of my departure had no buffet facilities, not even drinks. It was just as well I had taken water with me.

Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024, as train drivers strike over pay. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

The train from London coming back had one carriage missing so it was announced passengers could sit anywhere which caused chaos as passengers who hadn't booked seats were taking the places that others had booked. You couldn't make it up.