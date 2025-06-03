European rail journeys put chaos of UK trains to shame: Yorkshire Post Letters
I have just returned from a visit to Germany via Eurostar. I have used this service three times now as I don't particularly want to fly anymore and there are now no direct flights from Leeds/Bradford airport to Germany. This was a good service with flights to Duesseldorf or Cologne only taking about one hour and 15 minutes and was always full. Why it no longer exists beats me.
Anyway back to the good service on Eurostar from London via Brussels to Cologne. Every train was on time, was comfortable and had buffet service available. Not so the trains from and to Wakefield.
The early morning train on the day of my departure had no buffet facilities, not even drinks. It was just as well I had taken water with me.
The train from London coming back had one carriage missing so it was announced passengers could sit anywhere which caused chaos as passengers who hadn't booked seats were taking the places that others had booked. You couldn't make it up.
We could learn a lot from continental railways and even though it was a longer journey it was stress-free for me with no delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.