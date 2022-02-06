‘Every day Boris Johnson stays in office pushes us nearer to disaster for our democracy’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's leadership continues to be called into question.

COVERAGE in The Yorkshire Post of the Partygate mess has been excellent – columnist Tom Richmond in particular has a talent for cogent analysis.

Yet arguably nobody, as yet, has fully grasped how close we are to following the USA down the rabbit holes of dystopia.

To have a leader who lies so effortlessly and has almost no integrity is bad enough. That hundreds of his MPs still support him – and millions would still vote for him – is close to national tragedy.

That Boris Johnson’s future might well be decided by the results of inquiries by the widely discredited Metropolitan Police takes us beyond tragedy, towards Orwellian darkness.

Each day Johnson stays in office pushes us nearer to disaster. Democracies die, unless they are nurtured.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.

THE world is watching the latest Whitehall farce, starring Boris Johnson and the cast of the Cabinet, who also did not notice the parties.

Boris has promised to do things differently in future. Does his arrogance know no bounds and does he actually believe the country still trusts him and that he has a future?

From: Michael Dennis, Ripon.

REFERENCE the PM’s apology for his own failures of leadership in the Commons this week and his comments about what “we” should do to rectify these deficiencies, including “to look in the mirror and change our ways”.

He them demonstrated how difficult it will be for him to achieve this. He could not resist making another untruthful slur about Sir Keir Starmer.

Many HR professionals will tell you how difficult it is for 50+ year-olds to change their style/methods.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

YOU reported on Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen saying the Tories will lose the next election if they oust Boris Johnson over Partygate (The Yorkshire Post, February 1).

I suggest that Mr Houchen fails to “get it”. Partygate is just the last straw in a succession of deception, broken promises and mismanagement that characterise this chaotic and unprincipled prime minister.

Johnson may have some brittle cleverness but absolutely no wisdom and a cavalier attitude to reading his briefings. He brings shame on the nation.