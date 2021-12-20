Every home needs a tree and not just at Christmas – Yorkshire Post Letters

What more can be done to encourage tree-planting?

It was interesting to note your recent letters concerning the plight of trees.

I am not a climate change zealot by any means but I do understand the value of trees and fields rather than concrete.

Trees are the lungs of this planet they remove carbon dioxide from the air, store the carbon in the trees and soil, then releasing oxygen into the air.

Over the past 50 years, vast acres of the South American rainforests have been cut down to make way for cattle ranching or agriculture.

This has resulted in the rapid depletion in our air quality.

For several years, tree planting has been taking place by several charities and business concerns in this country in order to help maintain the balance of our climate.

So yes, bring on the trees, every home should have one.

I fail to see why people should freeze because of the trees. The problem of them being blown down could be the fault of the landowners who are responsible for their maintenance.

I understand that tree surgeons are employed to check the growth and the health of the trees removing any that are found to be unsafe.