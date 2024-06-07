Excessive rainfall highlights the need to tackle climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters
Rain, rain, rain! The poor farmers have had enough, with planting made much harder, growing seasons shortened and even crops drowned. A few more years like this and farmers will go out of business.
But they're not the only ones suffering as the mould situation is worse in our older housing stock affecting the health of vulnerable people. Flooding is causing misery to householders and filling our rivers and beaches with sewage.
We’ve always had wet years, but they’re now even wetter and ten times more frequent due to global warming. And it’s set to get worse.
All this costs. Food prices increase, NHS costs go up and more time is taken off sick, insurance is more expensive and flooded houses need repairing.
It’s not just the UK - droughts in Southern Europe; massive wildfires in California, Canada, Australia and even the Amazon. The list is endless.
Food and other prices depend on international markets, so we’re all connected whether we like it or not.
Harvard economist Adrien Bilal says that our current trajectory for global heating will mean that “by the end of the century people may well be 50 per cent poorer than they would’ve been if it wasn’t for climate change.” Predictions vary, but it’s going to be significant.
It’s the less well off and the vulnerable who will pay the price for our lack of urgency on Net Zero. Renewables are getting cheaper, fossil fuels more expensive, so we should invest now in what’s inevitable.
