Excitement and relief at prospect of the Australian RL team touring here in an Ashes series - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Foster, Beverley.

The news that the Australian RL team will probably be touring the British Isles in an Ashes Series after a gap of over 20 years in 2025 brings a feeling of great excitement and relief.

The reputation and status of the England - GB Lions is firmly embedded in our rugby league history and heritage, since the Northern Union faced Australia at Park Royal London in 1908. Rugby League Commercial and their counterparts in Australia deserve credit for arriving at the point where the proposed series is most likely to happen.

Rugby Leagues` international reputation and profile will be significantly enhanced with this tour and if stadiums such as Wigan, Headingley and Hull were chosen as venues, then capacity crowds with that special Ashes atmosphere would be guaranteed.

Australia taking on Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 2022. PIC: PA

How on earth this pinnacle showcase of Rugby League Football was ever allowed to become absent from the cycle of international sport is a huge indictment of the leadership and management of the game worldwide.

