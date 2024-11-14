Excitement and relief at prospect of the Australian RL team touring here in an Ashes series - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:45 GMT
From: Simon Foster, Beverley.

The news that the Australian RL team will probably be touring the British Isles in an Ashes Series after a gap of over 20 years in 2025 brings a feeling of great excitement and relief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reputation and status of the England - GB Lions is firmly embedded in our rugby league history and heritage, since the Northern Union faced Australia at Park Royal London in 1908. Rugby League Commercial and their counterparts in Australia deserve credit for arriving at the point where the proposed series is most likely to happen.

Rugby Leagues` international reputation and profile will be significantly enhanced with this tour and if stadiums such as Wigan, Headingley and Hull were chosen as venues, then capacity crowds with that special Ashes atmosphere would be guaranteed.

Australia taking on Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 2022. PIC: PAAustralia taking on Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 2022. PIC: PA
Australia taking on Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 2022. PIC: PA

How on earth this pinnacle showcase of Rugby League Football was ever allowed to become absent from the cycle of international sport is a huge indictment of the leadership and management of the game worldwide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All those British Lions past and present (and their families) who toured the Antipodes and battled the Aussies on home soil will be thrilled to see the return of the ultimate test of sporting endeavour. Let us hope that this is the start of a consolidated calendar which embraces this fixture both home and away for years to come.

Related topics:Yorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice