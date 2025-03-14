Expanding airports will generate the wrong sort of growth - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Catriona Lawrie, Morley.

Proposals for airport expansion across the UK will generate the wrong sort of growth. Flying accounts for about 5 per cent of global warming which is remarkable given how few of the world's population fly.

In fact, eight out of ten people in the world have never flown and 1 per cent of the world’s population accounts for half of aviation emissions.

We need to understand the consequences because there is already evidence that fire, floods and other extreme weather events are caused by climate change.

A plane flies past a 'Stop Heathrow Expansion' sign in Harmondsworth, west London. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

I encourage people to visit WorldWeatherAttribution.org where you will find information that shows that many extreme weather events are made more likely and more dangerous as a result of global warming.

Often other factors come into play as well, but there’s no doubt that climate change is an increasing problem and it’s set to get worse. There’s a useful roundup titled “When Risks Become Reality: Extreme Weather In 2024” that’s a good place to start.

Insurance companies confirm this problem as they see claims rising and some people are now struggling to get affordable cover for climate-related risks.