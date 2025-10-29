False economy to refuse under 75s the Covid jab and leave them unprotected - Yorkshire Post Letters
I recently tried to get a Covid jab at my local pharmacy as I have been doing for five years.
To my surprise this was refused due to my age, 72 years.
I was not aware that 75 years of age is now the new eligibility age for Covid jabs, and as such was surprised and disappointed at the refusal, so I came away with a flu jab only.
Neither my husband or myself have had Covid luckily, but we do use masks and maintain distancing as we fly abroad as frequently as Brexit rules allow!
It seems to me that this is yet another cost cutting exercise by the government but I feel it is false economy as Covid is still active in new strains. So further new cases will only put further strain on the NHS.
I sincerely hope that deaths and serious illness do not result from this bad decision to leave the under 75s unprotected.