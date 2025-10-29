False economy to refuse under 75s the Covid jab and leave them unprotected - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:45 GMT
From: Audrey Simpson, Keighley.

I recently tried to get a Covid jab at my local pharmacy as I have been doing for five years.

To my surprise this was refused due to my age, 72 years.

I was not aware that 75 years of age is now the new eligibility age for Covid jabs, and as such was surprised and disappointed at the refusal, so I came away with a flu jab only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wireplaceholder image
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Neither my husband or myself have had Covid luckily, but we do use masks and maintain distancing as we fly abroad as frequently as Brexit rules allow!

It seems to me that this is yet another cost cutting exercise by the government but I feel it is false economy as Covid is still active in new strains. So further new cases will only put further strain on the NHS.

I sincerely hope that deaths and serious illness do not result from this bad decision to leave the under 75s unprotected.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostNHSBrexit
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice