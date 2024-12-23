Family farm tax policy shows awful trajectory of a socialist government - Yorkshire Post Letters
Today's front page of The YP (December 12) just illustrates the awful policy trajectory of this appalling socialist government. I quote: ‘Elderly farmers driven to suicide by inheritance tax.
Green belt could go to meet government housing targets.’
They started by withdrawing the winter fuel allowance in the hope that more freezing pensioners would die off and save them money on the 2025 pension increase.
This includes those elderly farmers whose families will be forced to sell off land to pay the inheritance tax bill.
This land will be snapped up by developers to put more horrible little box houses all across our magnificent countryside to satisfy Angela Rayner's mad housing targets.
Vast housing expansion might not be needed if they actually got to grips with stopping the immigrant influx on small boats that swells the population in such a disproportionate way.
What is left of the open country will then be covered by masses of solar panels if Ed Miliband gets his way. How little land will be left for food production to feed all these extra people? It is complete madness and the country has elected a bunch of mindless lunatics.
