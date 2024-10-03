Farmers know perfectly well that they can't crop every square inch of England - Yorkshire Post Letters
Mr Peter Auty (Celebrate farmers, September 23) calls the national policy of halting biodiversity decline "idiotic", and having lost his battle to dig up peat bogs, he’s shifted to bashing farmers and landowners who manage their land sustainably instead.
Why is Peter so bitter about a long term healthy future for our countryside? Has he read the latest State of Nature (England) Report documenting free fall decline in overall biodiversity?
Is Peter opposed to pollination? Is he against healthy soil structure, the survival of the Earthworm, and reducing the problem of nutrient runoff into dying rivers, maintaining soil fertility and water storage on land?
Does he have a concern for the role of hedgerows in controlling erosion and reducing extinctions? Does he really hate an ancient field tree harbouring that vole-eating Barn owl?
My concern is that Peter’s alleged sympathy with farmers is really a sympathy with a fantasy version of farming advocated 70 years ago when we understood a good deal less.
Unlike Peter, farmers know perfectly well that they can't crop every square inch of England. They know that they have to look after assets not sweat them to death.
I fear that Peter's real agenda is party political. It serves some to polarise opinion, spread stories about vegans taking over the world, obsess about ‘woke’, and peddle easy but entirely nonsensical solutions to complex problems.
We can't help Peter's unawareness of ecology or science in general, nor his intolerance for other people's eating habits, but we could do something about the terrible political and trade decisions inflicted on farming by Mr Auty's friends and allies over recent years. And we could fund our existing environmental policies properly if we want them to work.
