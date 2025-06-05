Filey's pub refusal to show Women's Champions League final was major disappointment: Yorkshire Post Letters
I am writing to express my disappointment regarding an incident that occurred recently in Filey, which I believe reflects a broader issue in how women’s sport is still perceived and valued.
On the evening of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, I visited a pub in Filey to watch and support what was a historic and widely anticipated match. To my surprise and frustration, the pub refused to screen the game — despite having the capability and routinely showing men’s football.
This refusal sends a disappointing message about the support — or lack thereof — for women’s sport. The women’s game has grown tremendously in recent years, drawing record crowds and showcasing an exceptional level of talent and professionalism.
Moments like the Champions League Final deserve to be treated with the same enthusiasm and respect as their male counterparts.
Local pubs and establishments play a vital role in shaping community culture. By not showing the match, a message is sent that women’s sport isn’t worthy of screen time — and that’s not a message I believe our town should stand behind.
I hope this letter prompts some reflection and encourages venues across Filey and beyond to support women’s football, not just when it’s convenient, but as a matter of principle and equality.
