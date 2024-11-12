Finance has failed to support British manufacturing, where are our ‘mittelstand’ companies? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Radio 4 programme on November 4 in the ‘Rethink’ series highlighted "The ongoing bid to secure cheap, reliable and renewable power". The point was made that we in Britain are in the forefront of development of these technologies and there are great opportunities for the development of industries to manufacture the equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, what we can be almost certain of is that these industries will not be British companies as our dysfunctional financial industry is hooked on the quick profits of asset stripping and sending capital offshore to tax havens. Evidence of this is the fact that nearly all large scale manufacturing industry in this country is foreign owned meaning that we are not in control of our industrial future and the profits are exported. Our steel industry is Indian and Chinese and no significant car manufacturer is British.

The North of England will never be really prosperous again until we are manufacturing on a major scale as we did in the past. Service industries are not enough. The nation needs to grow out of its prejudice against manufacturing and develop sophisticated manufacturing industries to make the products that we and the world need.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to the Siemens Energy plant, part of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, in Berlin. PIC: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

To achieve this, we need financial institutions that support industry, not destroy it. Whatever happened to ICI? And it is nonsense to say that manufacturing has to take place in low wage economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany has a huge manufacturing sector with world leading companies like Siemens, Bayer and Bosch. It also has the famous ‘mittelstand’ companies, family owned for generations and often pre-eminent in a specialist field. None of these are forced to sell up as soon as a sale opportunity arises.