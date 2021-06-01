Fishing industry ‘‘sold down river’ by Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Hull-based trawler Kirkella has been badly hit by Brexit.

WHEN I read (The Yorkshire Post, May 27) that those fish and chip shops supplied by our trawler fleet some years ago are now being supplied by Norwegian trawlers, I have to ask myself...how in heaven’s name did we allow this to happen?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when I read in the same article that good quality fish, caught by our own fisherman, were left rotting on the quayside, almost mirroring fish caught by British fishermen having to be thrown back although dead, but perfectly fit to enter our food chain, I considered both a criminal act, and if they weren’t they should have been.

What is the impact of Brexit on Yorkshire's fishing fleets?

I suspect very strongly that when the narrow majority voted to leave the EU, the UK’s fishing position was uppermost in their minds.

All we wanted, and still want, is for the UK to say who can fish in our territorial waters, and how much they can catch.

Reciprocal arrangements should then follow.

Those of us who followed the Brexit negotiations, and what would follow, always knew that the French fishermen would try to control the situation, and to date all indications are that they are still doing so.

In this whole area of fishing rights, our politicians have let us all down time and again.