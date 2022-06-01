Five good reasons for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be given his marching orders - Yorkshire Post Letters

Over the past three years we the public are increasingly being forced to accept a drop in standards in our lives. These are but a few examples.

Food Quality: Britain has enjoyed high standards in our food quality, along with some of the highest animal welfare on our farms and in farming overall. This is now being undermined by the Australian trade deal which allows the import of hormone- raised meat to lower welfare standard that will undercut our domestic farmers. Our farming is too important to be sacrificed!

Is it time for the Prime Minister to go? Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Lower Environmental standards: We are increasingly aware of the current practice of sewage being allowed to be released into water courses, to the detriment of fish, wildlife and water quality. After the promises of Cop26, the targets of carbon reduction appear to be fading

as the Government is doing little to implement better insulation that would drastically cut expensive waste of energy. The recent licensing of North Sea drilling is a move that runs counter to our climate reduction targets.

Elections and Voting: The Government is reducing the independence of the Electoral Commission by allowing a governing party appointee which could undermine the Commission’s independence. With little evidence of election fraud, the recently adopted requirement of Photo ID to

vote could well deter the poor, the young and elderly from voting, thereby slanting the outcome in the Government’s favour.

Human Rights: The Police and Crime Bill has the provision to remove our right of peaceful demonstration. The Nationality and Borders Bill demonstrates the overly harsh treatment being meted out to refugees, many of whom are escaping persecution in their home lands.

Ministerial Standards and Accountability: Boris Johnson is now attempting to save his own skin by watering down the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

This is both endangering our democracy and is doing nothing to repair the formerly unimpeachable professional standards of our Civil Service. It is revealing that the much respected former Chancellor, Kenneth Clarke, believes that “We’re now close to an elected dictatorship under Boris Johnson.”