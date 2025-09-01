Flag waving protestors aren’t patriots, they are out to stir up division - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

We are seeing a disturbing rise in far-right activity across parts of the country, including Yorkshire, from protests outside hotels in Rotherham and Wakefield, to flag-waving demonstrations in towns across West Yorkshire.

Let’s be absolutely clear: these are not small gatherings of “concerned local families”. They are organised, well-funded operations driven by extremist groups, designed to stir up division and give confidence to racists and fascists.

Their sudden obsession with plastering Union Jacks and Saint George’s flags everywhere has nothing to do with genuine pride in our country. It is a deliberate strategy to intimidate refugees and migrants and to make ordinary people associate our national symbols with the toxic legacy of the National Front, the BNP, and figures like Tommy Robinson.

An anti-immigration protest. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

And they are not doing it alone. They are egged on by Farage, Reform UK, and sections of the Conservative Party; people like Badenoch and Jenrick, who peddle the same politics of fear.

They whip up panic about ‘invasions’ and ‘swarms’ while conveniently deflecting from 14 years of Tory failure that left our NHS, schools and public services broken.

The reality is that Britain is not ‘under siege’. What we are witnessing is a concerted attempt by the far right to hijack our national identity, sow division and target the most vulnerable. That’s not patriotism, it’s cowardice.

