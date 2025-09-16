Flaws in the Government’s housebuilding pledge are becoming apparent - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Geoff Wilson, Forest Crescent, Harrogate.

The Government was elected in 2024 on a number of promises amongst which was a promise to build 1.5 million houses by the end of this Parliament.

Now more than a year after the election it has dawned on them that there are insufficient tradesmen to come anywhere near that target. Such is the quality of our politicians and their expensive advisers.

However their intention is to increase the number of apprenticeships to cover the trades required.

The big problem here is that at the end of such apprenticeships there needs to be a period of real experience on the job to ensure that quality is attained and maintained.

That is assuming there are sufficient candidates who stay the course.

This problem is not confined to the trades associated with manual work but applies to most professions as well.

Back in the early 1970s my father said that if the legal profession was allowed to advertise that the result would be a rapid expansion of this profession resulting in a lowering of standards and ethics. His profession - lawyer.

My brother's comment on his retirement, around the millenium, was that it wasn't the profession he entered 50 years previously. My own experience since that time with legal practices has confirmed that.

On the first occasion it was the lack of knowledge on something as straightforward as the Small Claims Court on the part of the firm I consulted, cost me £5,000 plus of course, their bill.

On the second more recent occasion, concerning a family matter, the documentation was so full of errors in addresses, names, dates and spelling such that the whole lot had to be reissued.

This at the time when correcting the original draft documents cannot be more simple. I can only compare this with the documents produced by my fathers clerks on mechanical typewriters where the results were 100 per cent correct.

I know this because during my school days in the summer holidays I worked in his office and one of my jobs was to go through these documents with the clerk concerned.

If you have the temerity to raise these problems with the Law Society their suggestion is to hire another solicitor to take on the first. Fat chance.

Another similar problem occurred when the financial markets were deregulated which resulted in a rapid expansion of the Stock Exchange. This resulted in it being flooded with ‘get rich quick merchants’ whose motivation seemed to be to amass as much personal wealth in as short a possible time and to hell with whether what they were doing was ethical. This dilution of the ethical approach I am sure played a significant part in the financial problems which resulted in the banks having to be bailed out.