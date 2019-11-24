Flooding victims deserve clear plans over dredging and defences – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mr J Hepworth, Rolston, Hornsea.

NEVER mind politics (Theresa Villiers, The Yorkshire Post, November 19), can somebody set out a plan to solve flooding?

The rivers and dykes were dug hundreds of years ago, yet now we have 100 times as much concrete and 100 times more population, and all this extra water has to go somewhere.

Hundreds of EA staff spend hours telling you what to do when you get flooded, but they have no idea how to prevent the next disaster.

From: CW Bayston, Balne Hall Road, Pollington, Goole.

I DO not wish to see homes being flooded, we have a cellar in our old farmhouse and we will have four feet of water in it.

That water is in there because of the River Don remaining high and not letting the River Went outfall doors open.

The River Went drains areas of land that has been subsided by local mining and pumps have been put in by British Coal and others to keep that land dry and they run all the time on to the River Went.

Now to the issue of dredging. When the River Don was overtopping into Fishlake, further down the river towards Goole and Reedness the same river was not on the foreshore.

Surely that tells you if the water could have got there, Fishlake may not have flooded? If only the river had been maintained, and the river dredged, to get the water down.