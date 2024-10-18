From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

Fly-tipping is damaging our towns and countryside. I totally agree with the 'Comment' page by the Editor of The Yorkshire Post on 14 October 2024.

Fly-tipping in the countryside is getting worse and often farmers are left with the bill, which could run into hundreds or even thousands of pounds, for disposal of other people's rubbish.

Some of this could be contaminated waste requiring special methods of disposal which is costly.

A person walks past fly-tipped waste on the side of a road. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

It is a 'hard nut to crack' as you rightly say it is done at night in the remotest of places like part way down a farm track.

There really is no excuse as local authorities have household waste disposal centres situated around the geographical area of the borough.

Thankfully my local authority, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will pursue those who offend by sifting through black bin bags for evidence of an address and will take the culprits to court, and hopefully the fine is more than the cost it would have been using a licence waste disposal firm.

Unfortunately some local authorities are looking at charging residents for removing garden waste in the brown bin, which could have an opposite effect as more will be tempted to fly-tip garden waste.

It may generate revenue for councils in the short term but it will cost them more to remove the garden waste.

This reminds me of the time when I worked in the largest Royal Park in London, Richmond Park, which is a deer park covering 5,000 acres, and on a Thursday afternoon we received a phone call from one of the retired employees, Mr John Pledger, who lived at White Ash Lodge, who informed me that the road to his lodge had been blocked by a large quantity of branches tipped there by a tree surgeon on a foggy day.

We had to call out the grounds maintenance contractor to remove these branches who charged the Royal Parks about £400, which wasn't budgeted for in the grounds maintenance budget.

This sum of money could have been used to supply and plant three large trees.

Where fly-tipping is a particular problem, on say a housing estate, would it be more cost effective for a local authority to put a large skip for residents to dispose of large items?