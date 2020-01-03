Forgotten flooding victims in Yorkshire Dales need Government support too – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Richard Good (Lib Dem), Swaledale & Arkengarthdale Ward, Richmondshire District Council.

I WAS pleased to read (The Yorkshire Post, December 27) that Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced that the Government will match the charity funds raised by the South Yorkshire Community Foundation for much-needed flood relief in South Yorkshire up to £1m.

The Prince of Wales met South Yorkshire flooding victims in Fishlake just before Christmas.

This is very welcome news and will be a big help to those so badly affected by the recent flooding in Doncaster and Sheffield areas. The Yorkshire Post is to be commended on its recent campaign to get more Government Support for those affected.

I am sure your readers will remember the devasting flooding on July 30 which caused much damage, to homes, businesses and major infrastructure, in Arkengarthdale, Reeth, Fremington, Grinton, Leyburn and Bellerby in the Yorkshire Dales.

This event, and the aftermath, were widely reported in this newspaper. Again, the response from the local community was amazing and everyone rallied round to help. The Two Ridings Community Foundation has received over £250,000 in response to its appeal, and much has been distributed, to households, businesses and parish councils to help the recovery.

However, the Dales flooding has not received the same Government support as has just been announced for South Yorkshire. If the Two Ridings Community Foundation could also have its appeal money matched by the Government, so much more could be done to support the families, farms and businesses so badly affected by the July flash flooding.

I call on the Government to offer the same support to the Dales flooding as it has rightly done for South Yorkshire.