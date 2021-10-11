Fracking ban is fuelling energy crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

Previous plans for fracking at Kirby Misperton attracted widespread protests.

I HOPE all those who campaigned so vociferously (and successfully) against fracking will be at the forefront of explaining to struggling families that it was the right thing to do.

Why would anyone want secure guaranteed energy for the next 100 years, avoid the vagaries of world markets and enjoy low energy prices? Much better to look to a combination of wind power (when it works), nuclear power (worry about the fallout later), LPG shipping (float my boat) and imported gas (thank you, Mr Putin).

It beggars belief that one of the world’s largest economies is dependent on this dog’s dinner of energy supply and is at serious risk of not being able to keep the lights on this winter.

We wasted North Sea oil and it seems we still haven’t learned any lessons about self sufficiency.

From: Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

AS COP26 looms, gullible UK politicians want countries to leave fossil fuels in the ground.

Reality check. The US, Australia, China and India together have three quarters of global coal reserves.

Does any sane person think that China and the majority of the rest of the world will stop using fossil fuels? COP26 will certainly be a copout.