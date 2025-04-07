Frontier technologies like AI are not likely to have a benevolent impact on our lives - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Co. Down, N. Ireland.

Looking at a screen 14 hours a day is not the way life is meant to be lived. But it indicates how easy it is going to be to effect the merger between artificial intelligence with human biology as Ray Kurzweil, Google futurist, has predicted will happen within a decade.

Arthur C. Clarke has also predicted that artificial intelligence will outpace human intelligence in the foreseeable future which if it has been designed like many of the systems of control already existing doesn't bode well for human existence.

The western financial system based on usury is designed to keep people in debt. The economic system is designed to chase profits rather than satisfy human needs. The education system is designed to teach children what to think rather than how to think.

A woman's hands on a laptop keyboard. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Nuclear and drone technologies to give just two examples have been used for warfare purposes rather than solely to aid human advancement. So I am really not hopeful that artificial intelligence will be used benevolently.

However, we must acknowledge this technology will eventually merge with human consciousness, obviously making it something we cannot avoid. We have to understand the motivations of the people behind this technology.

The psychologist, Nicholas Kardaras, explains that the people behind the social media companies like Facebook and Instagram not only designed their platforms to be addictive, but have kept them that way even amid mounting evidence that social media overuse has a horrible effect on people's mental and physical well-being.

So if future technological innovations are solely implemented for the benefit of humanity then it will be a first. We can't just sleepwalk into this change in what will be literally a change in human consciousness.

Will our thoughts in the future, for example, be interspersed with commercials for washing powder. Or, of a more sobering thought, will we be labouring within a 120 hour working week with our perceptions telling us we're actually building sandcastles on a beach in Tahiti and swimming in the surf?