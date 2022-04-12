Get boxing on the school PE curriculum - Yorkshire Post Letters

But I suggest that boxing also be brought back onto the school curriculum as a physical activity for all and a competitive opportunity for those who want.

I’ve never boxed but I can’t think of a better way for a young person to prove what they’re made of than in a bout.

A visit by the Jimmy Coyle Box Clever Bus to Bridlington Rugby Club. Lydia Middleton, 12, in the ring with a coach. Picture: Paul Atkinson.

Amateur boxing is safe, certainly as safe as any other school sport.

The benefits are numerous and, in addition to boxing teaching self-defence, include enhanced fitness and stress relief that can build strength, confidence, discipline and focus.

The sport is definitely not a breeding ground for violence. It teaches respect while contributing to a young person’s social development.

Boxing is challenging because those participating aim to hit an opponent while avoiding being hit.

Keeping emotions in check teaches respect for the opponent and helps gain self-respect.

Working closely with a coach teaches young boxers to respect authority figures.

Those brave enough to challenge themselves as well as their opponent as they compete will likely learn as much about life in three rounds as in a year of book work, irrespective of whether they win or lose.

Although boxers train together, the bout is for individuals but supported by those from their club so all can play a part in each other’s success.

Who agrees with me that many young people could avoid social problems if there were more opportunities to box?