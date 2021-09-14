Get rid of NHS ‘middle managers’ to save money – Yorkshire Post Letters

IN the same week I remonstrate about misdirected healthcare funding (The Yorkshire Post, September 7), the NHS employ an external agency to recruit 40 (yes, 40) chief executives for their Integrated Care Systems across the country, with an average annual salary of £225,000 each – at a total cost of £9m.
Forget the doctors’ appointment that I am unable to get, I will go straight to the asylum as the country is going mad.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
READING the contribution of David Hinchliffe (The Yorkshire Post, September 11), and previous columns by people of the repute of Mike Padgham, why are these experts not on a task force advising the Government on how to reform social care?
Just because they’re not members of the Cabinet should not prevent their experience from being utilised. Part of the problem is Ministers always think that they know best. They don’t.
From: B Murray, Grenoside, Sheffield.
IF £100bn had not been spent on a railway down south which was not needed, perhaps money would have been available for social care.
