Get tough now on vaccine refuseniks – Yorkshire Post Letters

People received Covid vaccines on Christmas Day as the Government stepped up the distribution of booster jabs in the wake of the Omicron variant.

AT last some countries are taking a tough line with people who refuse the Covid vaccinations – and not before time (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, December 21).

Austria is to become the first country to make vaccinations compulsory. Those refusing are likely to face heavy fines which can be converted into prison sentences. Germany, Greece, and Israel are moving closer to making it compulsory.

Singapore is going to make all unvaccinated people who have to be treated in hospitals for Covid pay for their treatment.

I wonder when Boris Johnson will spring into action and take similar action?

From: Chris Giddings, Skircoat Green. Halifax.

I READ with interest the letter from Peter Hyde (The Yorkshire Post, December 23) in which he refers to point-scoring by the two main parties at Westminster.

The Lib Dems and SNP are guilty of this behaviour too and should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves when the country is in the grip a major pandemic, immigration problems and a sour EU leadership.

Boris Johnson and some of his cohorts have indeed been foolish and, in some cases, dishonest with the way they have answered criticisms over last year’s Christmas lockdown.

But let’s not forget all the hard work by the Government and NHS in trying to keep the population safe. Forget the pantomime and use Parliamentary debate for the purpose it was intended, running the country for the good of the nation.

From: Richard Wimpenny, Fixby, Huddersfield.

DO Boris Johnson’s critics not realise that we are facing an ever-changing, unseen enemy, where facts are hard to come by, where trends take time to assimilate, and where defensive strategies cannot be cobbled up overnight?

Whatever steps he takes, the PM is subject to a cacophony of vilification from many who have not even had the common decency to help save lives by being vaccinated. All have one thing in common – none have the ability or courage to suggest any ideas of their own to help solve the crisis.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

AS Peter Brown reminds us, the one now turning the taps on our “oven-ready” Brexit is one-time Remainer Liz Truss (The Yorkshire Post, December 24). Ms Truss is clearly able to change with the wind. Dare we hope that the recent gales in North Shropshire, plus the day-to-day realities and defections of the business community, have given her pause for thought? There remains the perpetual malaise of foreign and UK tax-dodging, right-wing press barons. To what extent do they influence that generation of voters who have become enfranchised since 2016, replacing thousands of aged Leavers who are no longer with us?