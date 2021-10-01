Give Cleethorpes and North Lincolnshire better rail links – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should there be better rail links to resorts like Cleethorpes?

TODAY (October 1) marks the 28th anniversary of the withdrawal of the weekday passenger service from Sheffield to Cleethorpes via the Brigg Line.

And people are told to get back on the trains, the communities of Brigg and Kirton-in-Lindsey are still denied the chance.

Rail services in North Lincolnshire should be improved, say campaigners.

Sadly after all the hard work from the then Friends of the Brigg Line group to lay the foundations, it has been a steady decline going back from when Arriva took over the Northern franchise with others and a change of direction practically leaving these communities in abandonment.

Due to this, a new independent rail group was reformed and a common sense idea put forward by IBLRG for a Cleethorpes to Worksop shuttle service. This has now got the backing of many on the line, with the other alternative of the Sheffield to Gainsborough Central service being extended to Barton-on-Humber being flagged up by many in the railway industry as using an operator who doesn’t really want to run the services, and taking customers to destinations that is not on the passenger flow.

Let’s hope there is a brighter future for the communities on this line so they have a level playing field which has beleaguered them for the last 28 years.