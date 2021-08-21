The eight 'lost' Yorkshire railway lines that should be reopened - Yorkshire Post letters

Ever on the lookout for transport improvements, I was thrilled to catch sight of new bridge works as part of the East-West railway which will eventually connect Oxford with Cambridge.

I also read about the re-opening of the Northumberland Line which will see passenger services restored on a freight-only line between Newcastle and Ashington.

I’m surely not the only one wondering when Yorkshire will receive some of this precious investment.

The Skipton to Colne railway ran a special Christmas shopping service in 2008

Campaigners for the re-opening of the Skipton to Colne link, foolishly closed under a myopic car-exclusive 1960s transport ‘policy’, face one administrative hurdle after another, yet the project is supported across the political spectrum. So why are we still waiting for this inexpensive but vital link?

The same could be said about the Minster line from York to Beverley whose re-instatement would assist in opening up employment and tourist opportunities in East Yorkshire.

Other lines worthy of re-opening are Harrogate to Northallerton via Ripon, the direct link Bradford to Huddersfield, Cross Gates to Harrogate via Wetherby, the line to Otley and – even as single track – Ilkley to Grassington and Knaresborough to Boroughbridge.