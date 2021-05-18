Give Scotland a snap referendum on independence – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Nicola Sturgeon be granted a snap second referendum on Scottish independence?

BREXIT gave us a majority within the UK population to allow Parliament to leave the European Union, with England and Wales voting to leave and Scotland and Northern Ireland voting to stay.

Since then, Northern Ireland has had serious problems with the new arrangements, and Scotland wants a re-run of the independence referendum which, I believe, should take place before the end of the year for the following reasons.

The original referendum took place before Brexit. Brexit has changed the relationship between Scotland and England.

Boris Johnson is resisting calls for an immediate second referendum on Scottish independence.

Since the Act of Union in 1709, England and Scotland were supposed to be equal on constitutional issues regardless of population size.

This was to protect the rights of Scots in the New United Kingdom of Great Britain. Before the 1709 Act, travel in England was a very dangerous pastime for Scots.

The impasse or disagreement in outcome of the Brexit referendum has changed this relationship of equality of interests on constitutional matters in favour of a dominant England dictating terms to Scotland that, given the history before 1709 between the two nations, is worrying.

The best way to address this balance is a quick referendum before the end of the year.

I support fully the United Kingdom, but want a United Kingdom of a contented, informed and participating population. If one is not granted, the feeling of dictatorship will fester and it will end the relationship forever.

Common sense is needed from London, with the gut feeling that saying no to a referendum now will lead to more problems than granting one.

From: Peter Packham, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

PAUL Morley’s statement that the EU makes people vote in referendums until they give the right answer (The Yorkshire Post, May 14 ) is ill informed.

The truth is that many European countries use referendums regularly, know how to operate them properly and how to manage the results.

Take Ireland, for example. In June 2008, the people rejected adopting the EU Lisbon Treaty in a referendum. The Irish government went back to the EU, negotiated some concessions and put the amended version back to the people in a referendum in October 2009.

This produced a Yes vote of 67.1 per cent and the Lisbon Treaty was adopted. What they didn’t do was claim it was the will of the people to reject the treaty, cause a massive divide in their country and usher in a far right populist government.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

FOR centuries, hypocrisy has been part of a politician’s DNA.

Michel Barnier, when at the EU, refused to countenance any objections to freedom of movement within Europe.

Now, standing for election in his homeland France, he has called for all immigration from outside the EU to be suspended for five years. Why? It could win him votes.

From: Chris Sharp, Leeds.

RICHARD Wilson, of Leeds For Europe, says Brexit didn’t feature in the vaccine rollout. He’s right. It was because we were out of Europe we didn’t get mixed up in their chaotic handling of the rollout.