Give young offenders short, sharp shock – Yorkshire Post Letters

What should be done to tackle youth crime?

IT is clear to me that discipline among many of our teenagers has just gone to pot for a number of reasons.

First of all is the complete lack of family control in some areas.

Secondly, when young hooligans who vandalise property and abuse and assault others appear before the courts, they are given a suspended sentence or put on probation.

Are more police patrols needed to combat crime?

This has little or no effect on their future conduct. In the 1960s, there were Young Offenders’ Institutes run on the lines of military discipline.

The youngsters had to work at labouring jobs and be obedient to the officers. This short, sharp shock had the effect of giving them a sense of purpose, improved their conduct and offered a sense of pride in turnout.

What a pity that the “wokes” have managed do away with this concept because it interferes with the human rights of young offenders. What about the rights of the law-abiding majority?

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

WHAT does it say about the sorry state of British society that public money has to be spent on body cameras for paramedics because their safety cannot be assured?

It’s time those who attack and abuse first responders received the full force of the law.