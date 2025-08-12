Good to see Yorkshire doing well but why are tickets so expensive and can we have a bit more dignity from the players on the field? - Yorkshire Post Letters
As a Yorkshire member attending the recent two cricket weeks at Scarborough, it was heartening to see Yorkshire drawing with leaders Surrey and inflicting an innings defeat on Sussex.
However, there were areas of concern. Off the field, entry prices have more than doubled in a very short time, so that friends who want to attend are expected to pay £33 a day, compared with £16 at Headingley.
There was also no mention of reduced or free entry on the last days. I know that finances are not great at Scarborough CC, but this short-sighted move has effectively halved the crowd figures, so nothing is gained.
Of course, matches in consecutive weeks have stretched or beaten the finances of many, with accommodation added to the punitive entry prices no doubt proving beyond many, and especially considering the traditional attacks on drivers by the local vulture-uniformed parking enforcers.
On the field, a disturbing trend appears to have worsened, with loud-mouthed fielders appealing in unison after most balls, including those which have clearly hit the middle of the bat.
Surrey were particularly guilty with their constant infuriating oohs and aahs. However, can somebody please ask the Yorkshire players not to follow every shout of encouragement to the bowler by the word ‘boy’? You are playing cricket for Yorkshire, not South Africa.
Keep up the good work for the rest of the season, Yorkshire, but with a bit more dignity on the field, please.