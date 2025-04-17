Government incentives to insulate homes are essential - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

I read Jim Buckley’s letter (April 4) regarding the cavity wall insulation issue with interest. While I appreciate his concerns about poor workmanship and unintended consequences, I believe it is important to recognise the benefits of properly installed cavity wall insulation and the role of government schemes in helping homeowners reduce heating costs.

When installed correctly by qualified professionals, cavity wall insulation is an effective way to improve energy efficiency, lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.

The key issue is not the concept itself but ensuring that only reputable companies carry out the work to the highest standards. Stricter regulations and follow-up inspections could help prevent the problems some homeowners have faced.

Additionally, I noticed that the image used with the letter does not actually show cavity wall insulation but rather expanding foam used to secure replacement windows. It is important that discussions around this issue are based on accurate information to avoid unnecessary alarm.