Government’s insatiable appetite for growth is self-destructive - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Scott, Prospect Place, S Brent, Devon.

Should growth be the government’s top priority? Am I a NIMBY or blocker for even questioning it?

The common belief is that ‘growth is great’. Is it? Who benefits? Much of the growth is captured by the wealthy, while working people face stagnant wages and rising living costs.

The rich get richer and inequality worsens. Unless wealth distribution changes, growth only exacerbates these issues.

David Attenborough’s oft quoted statement also holds true: “Anyone who thinks you can have exponential growth on a finite planet is either a madman or an economist.”

The 1970s’ Limits to Growth predicted a collapse by 2040 due to unsustainable growth, a view confirmed by a well respected 2020 US study. Why isn’t this a number one priority in modern politics?

We need to focus on activities that replenish life-support systems, not destroy them. Destroying these systems for profit is a path to self-destruction.

The Conservatives failed as stewards of the environment, willing to sell out for profit. The Reform Party serves billionaires, not the people. Their promises echo the same lies as Trump’s.

Labour talks the talk but fails to address contradictions. Supporting aviation growth while claiming to aim for a low-carbon economy is just more Tory-style gaslighting. Carbon capture, and therefore relying on gas - worse than coal - is a failed and expensive no-chance-of-success blunder which captures far less emissions than it causes.

Why build 1.5 million new homes when there are 1 million empty UK properties? Is this another money-grabbing badly regulated scheme for developers, not a solution to the housing crisis.