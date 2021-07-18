Great Yorkshire Show ruined by unpleasant conditions and officialdom - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Fergus Nicolson, Gowdall, East Riding.

Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:00 am
Crowds watch the judging of the Supreme Beef at the GYS. Picture: Tony Johnson.
I ATTENDED the Great Yorkshire Show on Wednesday and I found the experience intensely depressing because of the extreme lengths the organisers went to in making it as unpleasant as possible.

A severe one-way system in the inside food stall area was such that it was impossible to retrace your steps without going outside and join the queue to get back in. The cafes were bleak and uninviting with signage and barriers everywhere.

There were marshals on the gents toilets controlling entry and very little seating adjacent to the various eating areas.

The enjoyment was sucked out of everything. Getting into the Theakston’s area meant dealing with gleefully officious stewards demanding proof of ID, etc.

I left early. If it was like this every year I would never return.

This is an example of how organisations will behave unless the Government gives clear and unambiguous direction.

We are sleepwalking into a dystopian future with ID cards and aggressive officialdom hell bent on applying any rule to its maximum. Heaven help us.

