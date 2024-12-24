Greater opportunities from economies of scale for towns to bloom - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

In response to the leader of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Carl Les, interesting, but with some incorrect assumptions, questioning my remarks about setting up two new town councils (The Yorkshire Post, December 5, 2024).

Firstly I agree with Carl Les's obvious statement that it will not directly affect me as I live in South Holderness which is in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

However, I am still of the opinion that residents in both Scarborough and Harrogate districts in the North Riding will be paying more for selected services chosen by them in the areas where they live.

Volunteers from Todmorden in Bloom tend to floral displays outside Todmorden town hall. PIC: Tony Johnson

Why doesn't North Yorkshire provide these services from the savings made from economies of scale like Highways and Street cleaning, waste collection and disposal?

It is interesting to note that both towns rely on tourism to strengthen the local economies.

I don't think that my remarks are negative as this allows greater opportunities for communities to enter Green Flag and Yorkshire in Bloom competitions, which as a judge for several years I see first hand that brings groups of like minded people together to improve the areas where they live and work.

Two very good examples are Filey and Todmorden in Bloom where a number of groups of volunteers work together to improve their local environments including Network Rail 'sprucing up' both railway stations.

The days leading up to judges looking at the local environment are reliant on large authorities, like North Yorkshire Council and Calderdale Council, doing their bit by both the grounds maintenance and street cleaning teams bringing the open spaces and streets up to a respectable or high standard, which is easier these days as both are often in the council's Streetscene department with one director of service.

More so Scarborough as it is more seasonal like other coastal resorts like Withernsea and Hornsea in East Yorkshire and even Blackpool in Lancashire where I was born and bred.

I also disagree with Carl Les’s assumption that I think parish councils should be abolished.

On the contrary, as parish councillors play a very important role in providing a voice and provide services in these rural communities.

As a previous prime minister said 'localism' is of paramount importance to communities both rurally and wards in towns.

I hope that Carl Les did ask the parish councillors in Catterick and Brompton on Swale about the important job they do as volunteers meeting once a month on a Monday night, even during the cold winter months when many of us are watching either the One Show or a soap drama in the comfort of our homes.