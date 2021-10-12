Greta Thunberg has no solutions to climate crisis and COP26 – Yorkshire Post Letters

Climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg continues to polarise public opinion.

Greta Thunberg once again stood on a platform speaking on climate change and mocking our Prime Minister and other world leaders. She kept using the language “blah, blah, blah”.

We in Britain are changing the way we produce power and use power. The wind farms on land and out at sea, solar panels lining our fields, electric vehicles being built including electric-powered buses, some of which are built here in Scarborough at the Plaxton coach and bus factory.

We have shut down coal mines, demolished coal-fired power stations, and we have cut down on traffic by introducing congestion charges, so when Greta says we are just talking the talk, she is wrong.

My biggest point to Greta Thunberg is this: she never says what she would do to slow or stop climate change. I would throw back her words to her when she speaks, it’s all “blah, blah, blah”.

Greta, please come up with some concrete changes you would do, and please look at what Britain is doing today.