Greta Thunberg should take her climate crusade to China – Yorkshire Post Letters

I ADMIRE Greta Thunberg’s commitment and enthusiasm regarding climate change.
However, I would be more than willing to contribute to her travelling expenses (by whatever low-polluting means) in order for her to travel to China, and to organise similar environmental protests there!
No doubt she would be warmly and enthusiastically welcomed (or perhaps not).
It is about time that this young lady took her crusade to the major polluting nations, rather than picking on countries who are attempting to address this problem, and who are tolerant of her activities.
From: GM Lindsay, Kinross.
WHEN will the green pressure groups demanding the immediate closure of oil and gas facilities realise that the consequences of reducing supply whilst demand remains constant will be increased prices?
From: H Willmott, Ilkley.
WHY did Barack Obama have to fly to Glasgow to address COP26? A video-link would have been just as effective – and not resulted in so many needless carbon emissions from another ‘do as I say, not as I do’ politician.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.