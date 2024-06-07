Growing amount of evidence on impact of leaving the EU is hard to ignore - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Our Vice Chair Jas Olak and I rattled the cages of a couple of your pro-Brexit correspondents on May 28. David Boyes wants an inquiry into "the negative impact of 'The Remainers' on our society".

I'll support that …provided it starts very quickly. I'll support pretty much anything that forces the leaders of the main political parties to address Brexit - the 'elephant in the room' of the General Election so far. But Remainers? No - the Brexit referendum was eight years ago and is becoming ancient history. We are looking to the future, as ‘rejoiners’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same edition, your page 4 'Quote Of The Day' was from former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine: "We are now at the start of the most dishonest election of modern times. None of the issues can be addressed in isolation from our relationship with Europe."

A European Union flag flies in front of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. PIC: PA

Lord Heseltine's comments made the front page of The Independent - headlined "Heseltine savages leaders over refusal to debate Brexit". His comments deserve elaboration.

"The state of our economy, defence and environment, the need to level up our society, control immigration and restore Britain's standing in the world. None of these issues can be honestly addressed in isolation from our relationship with Europe," says Lord Heseltine, who is President of our national parent body European Movement UK. "Yet Europe is a no-go area", he adds.

Such avoidance by the major party leaders is why your sister news site, NationalWorld, has chosen a Brexit public inquiry for its five-point "manifesto for change".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website's Politics Editor, Ralph Blackburn, says: "We need to have an honest conversation about Brexit, and how to tackle the disastrous situation we are in - especially with more and more people showing Bregret."

Mr Boyes calls me "probably a leading Remainer" …as if that's a term of abuse. As well as chairing a key grassroots voice for pro-European opinion outside of London, I was flattered to be re-elected national Vice Chair of the European Movement in November last year. Hopefully, that qualifies me as a leading rejoiner.

Leeds for Europe Vice Chair Jas Olak is one of a number of other Leeds members who sit on its National Council, making our city a stronghold of the pro-European movement in the UK.

In response to Jas and playing second fiddle to Mr Boyes's letter, Tony Galbraith calls the idea of the economy suffering because of Brexit "a myth". Yet there is a huge and growing amount of evidence about the impact of our departure from the European Union…much of it featured already in your news, business and farming coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad