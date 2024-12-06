Grown up politics needed to calm the family farm tax furore - Yorkshire Post Letters
Surely this furore around farming is not that difficult to solve. Firstly we cannot allow the loophole to continue where rich investors avoid tax and buy land, forcing prices up and disadvantaging real farmers.
So Labour are right to introduce the measure to close the loophole. The London Economic reports that Farmers are being ‘squeezed out’ of the agricultural land market by millionaires and that ‘the trend is being linked to financial advice that recommends the potential tax breaks of investing in farmland’.
Secondly there is a dispute as to how many farmers will be affected. The Government says few and some farmers say many. The Government must produce figures and the NFU etc must produce theirs. Then we check the workings out and see who’s credible. If thresholds are too low, raise them. If not, leave them. It’s not that hard.
Thirdly, one of the underlying problems is that farmers struggle to make a profit because of the supermarkets’ power to keep prices low to farmers. The solution is to introduce measures to reduce that power and give them a fair return for their work and huge investment. Then they can afford the tax.
Fourthly, let’s take seriously that under the farming regime of the last 50 years wildlife numbers have suffered a huge decline, soils have become degraded, rivers have become polluted.
Farmers bill themselves as stewards of the countryside. Some farmers take that seriously and live up to it while others just don’t. Incentivise stewardship and disincentivise degradation. That’s not what this dispute is about but it’s relevant.
However it’s all the posturing and disinformation that causes difficulties and leaves people in conflict. This is all solvable if people work together constructively. Can we have some grown up politics which is evidence led please.