Grown up politics needed to calm the family farm tax furore - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Liz Finlayson, Colleton Row, Exeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely this furore around farming is not that difficult to solve. Firstly we cannot allow the loophole to continue where rich investors avoid tax and buy land, forcing prices up and disadvantaging real farmers.

So Labour are right to introduce the measure to close the loophole. The London Economic reports that Farmers are being ‘squeezed out’ of the agricultural land market by millionaires and that ‘the trend is being linked to financial advice that recommends the potential tax breaks of investing in farmland’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondly there is a dispute as to how many farmers will be affected. The Government says few and some farmers say many. The Government must produce figures and the NFU etc must produce theirs. Then we check the workings out and see who’s credible. If thresholds are too low, raise them. If not, leave them. It’s not that hard.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Thirdly, one of the underlying problems is that farmers struggle to make a profit because of the supermarkets’ power to keep prices low to farmers. The solution is to introduce measures to reduce that power and give them a fair return for their work and huge investment. Then they can afford the tax.

Fourthly, let’s take seriously that under the farming regime of the last 50 years wildlife numbers have suffered a huge decline, soils have become degraded, rivers have become polluted.

Farmers bill themselves as stewards of the countryside. Some farmers take that seriously and live up to it while others just don’t. Incentivise stewardship and disincentivise degradation. That’s not what this dispute is about but it’s relevant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad