Growth strategy should be about more than just boosting GDP - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

The latest, better than expected, GDP figures mark a step in the right direction for us all. At a time when global economies face serious challenges, the UK avoiding recession is significant.

However, the real test of economic success is not just statistical growth but the impact it has on people’s lives. That is why the Government must remain committed to delivering a growth agenda that benefits everyone, not just those at the top.

The Government has rightly prioritised investment in infrastructure, housing and skills to drive long-term prosperity.

The ambition to build 1.5 million new homes and continued investment in green energy and technology are the kinds of bold projects that will create jobs, boost productivity and attract investment. But just as crucially, these efforts must translate into improved living standards for families across Yorkshire and beyond.

People are understandably frustrated after years of financial strain. From the fallout of the financial crisis to Brexit and the cost of living crisis, many feel that economic growth has passed them by.

That is why the Government must ensure its growth strategy is not just about boosting GDP but about delivering real change in people’s daily lives.

This means making housing more affordable, improving public transport links and ensuring that wages rise in line with the cost of living.

We should also take lessons from countries like Spain, which has shown that economic growth can go hand in hand with higher wages and better workers’ rights.

The Government’s commitment to increasing the National Living Wage and supporting businesses to create high-quality jobs is a step in the right direction. It is essential that we continue to empower workers, invest in skills and training, and support industries that provide secure, well-paid employment.

It is also vital that we focus on supporting the NHS and social care. A strong economy and a healthy workforce go hand in hand.

By investing in healthcare and ensuring that people have access to the services they need, we not only improve quality of life but also enhance economic productivity.

Good public services are not a luxury - they are a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth.

The cost of living crisis remains the most pressing issue for many families, and tackling it must be at the heart of the Government’s growth agenda.

Energy bills, food prices and housing costs continue to put pressure on household budgets.

While global factors play a role, there is more that can be done domestically to ease the burden. Support for small businesses and further action on energy costs will help to ensure that economic growth is felt by all.

The Government has rightly staked its credibility on delivering growth. Now, it must ensure that this growth is meaningful for ordinary people.