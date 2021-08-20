Halt plans for oil and gas wells in East Riding due to climate emergency – Yorkshire Post Letters

How should the East Riding respond to the climate emergency?

NOW the world’s leading authority on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, has told us what to expect if we can’t hold the world climate temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

It makes horrifying reading and confirms our worst fears about climate change.

The panel says coal and gas-fired power plants must close within the next decade to avoid disastrous climate breakdown.

Another prestigious body, the International Energy Agency, has said that exploitation and development of new oil and gas fields must stop immediately if the world is to meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The UK Government has signed up to this goal.

And yet here in East Yorkshire we have Rathlin Energy applying to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to drill multiple wells for production of oil and gas in Holderness for the next 25 years.

In the light of the unanimous warnings, it seems unbelievable that this project would be permitted to go ahead, but in a few weeks, the council will be faced with a decision whether or not to approve the application.

Since they have already declared a climate emergency, it would seem crazy to say yes, but unless massive protests from East Riding residents are heard, they may yet give the go-ahead for 25 years of ravaging the East Riding countryside.

By Rathlin’s own estimation, during production, that would mean one tanker every 14 minutes along those narrow country roads and through the villages.

Approving the application would also be a step towards a future rise in global temperatures beyond the limits of human endurance.

Let’s tell East Riding Council that this greenhouse gas project must not be allowed to go ahead.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

BACK in the 1950s, Hull, like so many cities across Yorkshire, had a wonderful transport system which used electricity to power trolleybuses on all the main routes, and they were immensely popular with passengers.

For some reason they were replaced by diesel vehicles which threw out clouds of black smoke as they accelerated away from the stops. What bright spark thought of that?

If electricity is being considered for HGVs on main routes, why not bring back trolleybuses in the cities first because surely that is where the effect of pollution is felt worst?