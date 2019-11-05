Harrogate gained nothing from hosting UCI Road World Cycling Championships: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: S Barton, Harrogate.

What on earth will we gain from the UCI World Championships? Yes, from the air on one day Yorkshire did look lovely. But on the ground, visitors to Harrogate and surrounding areas would have seen empty shops, dreadful roads, unbelievably scruffy unruly verges and signposts directions covered over by out of control bushes.

The aftermath of the damage to the Stray.

I felt embarrassed about our county which used to be so pretty. It was all too much and too long.

Harrogate Borough Council – it will take a long time for inner Harrogate town and residents to forgive you.