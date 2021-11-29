Harrogate needs bypass over cycle lanes – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should a bypass be built to ease congestion in Harrogate? Photo: Gerard Binks.

IT is unfair and undemocratic to go ahead with all these extremely expensive and ridiculous road changes in Harrogate for the benefit of cyclists.

Harrogate is not a flat town. There are huge hills. A majority of the population will not be able to cycle into the town, because of age and the hills.

The majority of cyclists are recreational and will not spend any time in the shops. There are few bicycles that have capacity to carry shopping.

Bus services from many areas of the town are extremely poor. Elderly and disabled people need cars for transport.

Shops in the town will lose footfall. Out-of-town shops will benefit. The centre of Harrogate will become a ghost town.

Traffic trying to get through the town will be snarled up with all the narrow roads, causing more air pollution, while cycle paths on already narrow roads will cause even more accidents.

A Harrogate bypass is required. The Otley Road/Harlow Moor Road junction is a prime example of very poor planning. It has been partially closed for the majority of time in the last two years. Dug up and filled in so many times, for so many different reasons with absolutely no co-ordination or planning.

Traffic has been held up here causing huge air pollution.