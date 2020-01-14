Harry and Meghan saga shows the monarchy is now outdated - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Michael McGowan, Former Labour MEP for Leeds, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

It IS clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown that monarchy in the UK is no longer credible or relevant to a modern multi-cultural society.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Harry and Meghan should be allowed to do as they choose - but without any money from taxpayers - Yorkshire Post Letters

It can be argued that the Queen has been the most successful monarch in history and deserves the respect and thanks for her devotion to public service and this must be an obvious opportunity for her to call it a day.

The Queen should be invited to step aside with dignity and thanks at a time convenient to herself with an urgent review of UK institutions including the non-elected House of Lords and the Honours system.

It is time for the UK to look forward and review its institutions and culture in response to historic changes and demands of a modern age.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they will step back as senior royals. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

From: Councillor Paul Andrews (Ind), Malton.

I HAVE to say I sympathise with Harry and Meghan. The Royal family should be allowed to have a private life, and, when they get into difficulty, the tabloid press should not be allowed to make a meal out of it.

The solution is very simple: the law should be changed so that if any corporate organisation publishes defamatory statements in regard to anybody’s private life for commercial purposes, the person defamed should be able to sue for libel on the basis that the usual defences against libel claims should not apply.

In other words, damages would be payable whether or not the defamatory statement is true or false, fair or unfair.

This would allow public figures to have a private life of their own, but would not prevent publication of any facts or comments which relate to the performance of their public duties.

If the privacy of public figures was to be protected in this way, the royals would be able to marry the people they love, or go through divorces without bringing their private lives into the full glare of publicity.

Meghan would then have had no worries about the British tabloid press when she married Harry.

Such a law might also improve the quality and range of people who seek election to public office, and who might otherwise be put off by fear of the intrusion of the tabloid press into their private lives.

Of course, the royals might then be inclined to be generous by making it clear that they would sue for the full amount, and then pay their compensation to charity.