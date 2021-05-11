Hartlepool shows working people sick of socialism – Yorkshire Post Letters

Hartlepool by-election winner Jill Mortimer with Boris Johnson.

THE devastating defeat of the Labour party, and the overwhelming support for the Tory party in Hartlepool, has shown the nation that ordinary working people are sick and tired of socialism and the rest of the nonsense promised by Labour (The Yorkshire Post, May 8).

Fortunately the voters of Hartlepool chose freedom and enterprise which is being delivered by the Tory party. They firmly rejected the failed policies of Labour, which would have left the British people shackled to the corrupt and British-hating “bully boys” who rule the EU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulations are due to the Conservative candidate, Jill Mortimer, and also to Boris Johnson, who, despite the left-wing media darlings constantly ranting on about who paid for the wallpaper in his flat, has shown the British folks that not only did he get Brexit done as he promised, but that he can also win over the hearts and minds of the voters in the previously Labour stronghold of Hartlepool.

Is Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to blame for the party's defeat in the Hartlepool by-election?

From: Brian Nugent, Widdop.

IT is amazing that, having held Hartlepool in 2017 and 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn, David Blunkett (The Yorkshire Post, May 8) appears to blame Jeremy Corbyn for the by-election defeat.

In the paranoid world of ex-New Labour ministers, everybody (i.e. Corbyn) is to blame but themselves. When senior advisers such as Peter Mandelson, who had to resign twice from office, are running the show, this is the sign of things to come for Labour.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

North Yorkshire farmer Jill mortimer is the new Tory MP for Hartlepool.

WONDERFUL to see the good people of Hartlepool had the sense to vote Conservative Jill Mortimer in last week’s by-election.

The Labour Party must really pull their socks up if they want to get back their so called “red seats”.

It doesn’t help that their leader is a posh barrister from London who doesn’t seem to be able to relate to the working man and woman.

From: Martin Fletcher, Flanders Court, Thorpe Hesley.

IT is said people do not know what Labour stands for. I beg to disagree. People do know what Labour stands for nowadays. That’s why they no longer vote for the party.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

WITH the loss of Hartlepool from Labour to Conservative, is this Armageddon? Or just plain “Starmageddon”?