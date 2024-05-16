Has anything improved under the past 14 years of Tory rule? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Jayne Dowle, not for the first time has made a palpable hit on Prime Minister Sunak (09/04/24), and his response to the disastrous Tory party election results. I hope for something similar when Sunak does name a general election date.

Voters, ask yourself are you better off now than when you were in 2019, look at your increased mortgage and rental payments, worries the likes of Sunak and Chancellor Hunt are totally removed from?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you or anyone close to you having to resort to food bank support, are you in a home where child poverty is the norm, where children go to school without having had breakfast? Do elderly family members have to decide whether to eat or heat?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Have you tried to get an NHS dental appointment? Good luck to you, you will need it, no Tory MP will have this problem. Are you aware of the treatment of carers by the DWP, penalised for errors in claims, taken to court, fined and thrown in deep financial trouble?

The DWP have been at fault, a judge was scathing recently on their conduct and attitude. Think of how little the Tories have done to rein in Yorkshire Water over sewage discharges in the rivers, lakes and seas in and around the county.

Bill Carmichael (10/04/24) says that the scale of the Tory defeats cannot be ignored, true as Sunak knows too well. Mr Carmichael has a pop at Keir Starmer, I would prefer a Prime Minister without flashy gimmicks and lies to what has gone before. Carmichael mentions John Major and build up to the 1997 election, he might have mentioned the Major ‘back to basics', and the loud howl of laughter across the country when news of his affair with Edwine Currie broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2010 when the Tories won the election Cameron and Osbourne started 14 years of austerity, inflicting pain, distress and fear on those least able to bear it. They also made savage cuts to the armed services, the results we now see.

I like the comments US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made about David Cameron when he tried to meddle in internal US politics, speaks for me and for many I imagine.