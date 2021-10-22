Heat pumps are key to net zero hopes – Yorkshire Post Letters

This was Boris Johnson using a speech at the Science Museum on Tuesday to announce the rolling out of heat pumps to replace gas boilers in homes.

heat pump grants of £5,000 will help get the ball rolling when it comes to decarbonising homes across the UK. The Government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy provides a golden opportunity for both the public and private sector to pick up the pace of progress to net zero.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no doubt that the scale of the challenge is considerable.

This was Boris Johnson using a speech at the Science Museum on Tuesday to announce the rolling out of heat pumps to replace gas boilers in homes.

These welcome measures – including the 2035 phase out of new gas boilers – will help consumers and business better prepare to change the way they heat their homes and buildings.

Government must now support this valuable work with a clear delivery plan for consumers, businesses and local authorities.

The time is now to accelerate low carbon heat and energy efficiency solutions, grow the number of green jobs across the UK and further support the Government’s net zero ambitions.

From: Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change.

THESE plans are a kick in the teeth for families across the country facing soaring energy bills this winter.

These proposals will do nothing to lift people out of fuel poverty and hardly make a dent in the emissions produced from homes. And they will help around just one in 300 homes, while millions of households face record high bills due to rising gas prices.

We urgently need an emergency programme of investment to better insulate our homes, cut emissions and end fuel poverty.

From: Jim Cardwell, Head of Policy Development, Northern Powergrid.

THERE is no question that the UK will decarbonise its heat and building sectors and the £3.2bn investment we are proposing over the coming years will help get us there.

The Government’s new Heat and Buildings Strategy is another stepping stone on the way to net zero emissions. Whatever happens next and whatever clean technologies thrive, our pledge is that the local grid we manage and maintain can be ready for them and we will seek a just transition for all our customers.

Britain’s energy networks are central to unlocking the Government’s net zero emissions ambition and our future energy scenarios take into account decarbonisation pathways that support the evolving needs of our society.